Police launches anti-robbery operation to arrest cop killers at Zuarungu

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Administration says it has launched a special anti-robbery operation to arrest three robbery suspects who shot and killed two police officers at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.



In a press release, the Police said the task force is deployed to assist the Upper East Regional Police Command in combating robbery and other violent crimes in the region.



“We are assuring the families of the two deceased Police officers and the general public that we are determined to get these suspected robbers arrested to face justice for their callous act,” the Ghana Police Service Director General in charge of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori assured.



Attached is the full press release from the Police Service







