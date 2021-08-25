Police launches 24-hour highway patrols in the Upper East Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has given approval to the Upper East Regional Police Command to immediately establish a 24-hour Regional Highway Patrol Unit in that part of Ghana, to deal with highway robberies and other violent crimes.



The unit is comprised of a platoon of personnel to ensure public safety and security in the region.



The regional highway patrol unit’s specific duties are to provide escort for transit vehicles, tomato haulers and foil security threats on the highways.



It is also to give maximum security to travelers and transit vehicles.



The patrol routes and points for the regional highway patrol team are:



1. Karimenga-Bolgatanga-Navrongo-Paga Highway with patrol point at Pusu Namongo



2. Bolgatanga-Tilli Forest-Bawku Highway with a patrol at Tilli Forest



The public and users of the highway have been urged to contact the Upper East regional highway patrol teams on the regional police control room number 0299204666 or on police emergency toll-free number 18555, 191 for police response in case of distress or volunteering of information.