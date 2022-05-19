Police ‘killings’: Diplomatic community, human rights groups should focus on Nkoranza – MP

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Agyekum is inviting the international community and human rights organisations to put their eyes on Nkoranza and test the justice system of the country.



His call follows the shooting to death of young Victor Kojo Owusu during the youth protestations for justice for Albert Donkor who also had a few days arlier been allegedly shot dead by the Police.



“The European Union (EU), American Embassy, Canadian Embassy, German Embassy, UK High Commission and the entire diplomatic community, human rights lawyers and organisations must show keen interest in what is happening at Nkoranza. It is about the lives of ordinary citizens and their human rights and social justice,” he said.



According to him, after killing another person and harming about nine others, there is heavy Police presence at the hospital where they are waiting to arrest them for prosecution while those who shot the live bullets to kill in the name of dispersing them walk free.



“This is the true state of Ghana’s justice which, all democracy loving citizens and the international community must show interest in. We all must test the justice system,” he emphasized.



Albert Donkor was allegedly killed by the Police under bizzare conditions causing the youth of Nkoranza to rise up for justice leading to the death of another youth and the injury of other nine people.



Before Nkoranza’s case, at Ashiaman in Accra, another young man has died in the hands of the Police raising serious concerns.



In recent times, the Ghana Police have been caught in similar killings. In the Ashanti Region, they killed some youth and reported them as armed robbers only for investigations to later reveal they victims were not armed robbers, and their families were reportedly compensated.



At Ejura, in same region, after the killing of one social media activist, Kaaka, the youth rose for justice but the Police aimed at and killed another person in their effort to stop them.



None of these victims and their families have had justice from the system yet. It is against this sordid background that the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South is calling on international and local human rights organisations and people and the diplomatic community to help address such abuses.



