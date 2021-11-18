You are here: HomeNews2021 11 18Article 1404352

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

mynewsgh.com

Police kill two armed robbers; one arrested

Ghana Police Service Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region has killed two armed robbers and arrested one.

According to the Police, the armed robbers were robbing traders on the Manso-Nkwanta Road.

Upon the arrest, the Police retrieved an AK 47 assault rifle.

Read Police Statement Here:

One Robber Arrested, Two killed, One AK 47 retrieved from Armed Gang

Today, the Ashanti Regional Police Patrol team gunned down two armed robbers, arrested one and retrieved an AK 47 assault rifle when the team encountered an armed gang robbing traders on the Manso-Nkwanta Road.

We will get these criminally minded people one after the other to make our communities safe.

