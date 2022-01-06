Police kill 5 robbers in 48 hours, bust 6 others

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service, in a series of special anti-robbery intelligence-led operations throughout the country in the past 48 hours, has arrested six robbery suspects.



The police service also said it killed five robbers in a gun battle.



Meanwhile, the police said similar operations are in progress in the Northern and Western North regions.



Just two days ago, the police said, as part of its strategy to fight crime, it will engage more with the Ghanaian public to help clamp down on criminals and their activities in 2022.



Since assuming office, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been touring the country and meeting with ordinary citizens, stakeholders, identifiable groups, organizations, and associations.



The IGP and his team have also been engaging in night patrols across the country.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show (CMS) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 4 January 2022, the Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, expressed gratitude to the public for their support in helping the police fight crime last year.



He said: “We’re grateful to the public for their support to the police service in our effort to fight crime and in our effort to provide security to all; the comments, contribution, and support offered by Ghanaians are very commendable and the police administration appreciates [them].”



He noted that “2022 is going to be the year where the police are going to do more public engagements and involve people in community policing, general policing as well as crime-fighting; and now, we also encourage crime reporting as well as offering useful information that might help to shut down criminals in the country.”