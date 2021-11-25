Police justifies ban on smock wearing in Bawku

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

The Upper East Regional Police Command has indicated that the ban on smock-wearing in the Bawku Municipality is based on intelligence gathered in curtailing the crisis in the area.



Speaking to Naa Dedei Tettey on Starr Today Thursday, the Public Affairs Officer for the Region, David Fianko-Okyere (ASP), said the Security Agencies will not take anything for granted as far as the security of Bawku is concerned.



He reiterated that the Police know the strategic location and have placed enough measures to maintain law and order in the Bawku Municipality.



“There have been cases where we have retrieved weapons from people who are wearing smocks. The nature of that particular attire and the way it looks people can conceal any other thing in it. So it is just a measure to ensure people do not conceal any weapon or whatever to attack any other person.



“The directive has been given and the people in Bawku and its surrounding are aware, I know they would not flout it,” ASP Fianko-Okyere disclosed.



Smock wearing has been banned in Bawku by the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council following renewed disturbances in the area.



“Following the decision taken by REGSEC during the emergency meeting, the wearing of smock in Bawku Township has been banned with immediate effect. This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunition in smocks and attack opponents or innocent civilians,” a statement from the Council read.



It comes after the Interior Minister placed a curfew in the area after gunshots were heard on Tuesday.



The curfew took effect from 4:00pm to 6:00am Wednesday 24th November 2021.



In a press release, the Ministry indicated that the imposition has been as a result of insecurity in the Municipality and was subsequently advised by the Upper East Regional Security Council.



“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the Minister for Interior said.



