Police is not doing politics, we will not show any division’ – ACP Ofori on Sosu saga

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

• The Police are being professional in the matter relating to the Madina MP



• They dismiss talk of politicizing the matter



• MP Sosu has been slapped with two charges and is due to appear in court on November 8



The Ghana Police Service has said it will continue to enforce the law without fear or favour and that all its actions are guided by the law and relevant provisions.



The Service has in the last few weeks been engaged in a tussle of sorts with the Parliament of Ghana over the attempted arrest of a sitting lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Sosu of Madina Constituency.



But according to Acting Head of Police Public Relations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, they will continue to remain professional and discharge their duties in line with what the supreme law of the land, the 1992 Constitution says.



“Police is not doing politics, we are committed to the law and we would not do that, after all, we are all Ghanaians and we will not show any division whatsoever. We are loyal to the state and the laws of this country, the Constitution,” he stated on Joy FM’s Top Story news programme on November 4, 2021.







The issue has as of yesterday, November 4, 2021, begun to split Parliament with the Majority disagreeing with Speaker Alban Bagbin’s earlier decision to refuse to release the MP for questioning.



The Minority have since fired back stating the Majority group in their statement critical of the speaker were being mischievous and disingenuous.



The Madina MP, whose whereabouts is unknown has not been to Parliament all of this week and his whereabouts remain unknown except for his spokesman’s confirmation that he is on official Parliamentary duty.



Abdul Hamid Bansi Abubakar, the spokesman had on Wednesday stated that the MP had not been served any summons accusing the Police of peddling falsehood about service. But ACP Ofori has stressed that service has indeed been done and they are awaiting the November 8 court date.



The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency.