Police invite Abronye DC over John Mahama coup plot claims

The Ghana Police Service has invited Kwame Baffoe, famously known as Abronye DC, to help in investigations into claims by the latter that the former president, John Dramani Mahama, is planning to stage a coup in the country.
Abronye DC, who is the Bono regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleged in an interview on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show, “Dwene Ho Bio,” and sighted by GhanaWeb that John Mahama has met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.
According to the NPP stalwart, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.
Abronye DC was responding to issues leading to the arrest of convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of leading a coup should the controversial E-Levy be passed.
But in a latest development, the Accra Regional Police Command has served notice to Abronye DC to appear before it to help with investigations.
"The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup.
“The Accra Regional Police Command has invited Mr. Kwame Baffoe to report to the Regional Headquarters by 4pm today to assist investigation failure of which he will be arrested,” the statement said.
Read the full statement below:
