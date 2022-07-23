Police investigating death of 23-year-old student shot at Sofoline

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of a 23-year-old student, who was shot dead at Sofoline, in the Kwadaso Municipality.



The deceased, Kwabena Asumadu, a student of Oyoko School of Dispensing Optics, was shot dead by unknown gunmen after dropping off a friend at about 23 hours on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



According to a source at the Sofoline Police Station, the deceased was shot multiple times through the driver’s side of his Mercedes-Benz by the assailants.



He was returning to Offinso after dropping off his friend when the incident happened.



According to the Police, valuable items in the vehicle were also stolen by the assailants.



No arrest has been made yet and the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for autopsy.



The source said the Ashanti Regional Police Command has taken over the investigations into the matter.