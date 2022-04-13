Police investigates stabbing to death of KMA city guard

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating circumstances under which a Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) city guard was stabbed to death on Monday, April 11.



The deceased, Thomas Amakye Yankey, 50, popularly known as Congo Soldier, was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a knife on the neck and stomach at the Kejetia Lorry Terminal by a driver of vehicle, popularly called “trotro.” driver.



He sustained various injuries and later died on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) upon referral from a clinic at Adum.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, briefing the media in Kumasi, said the police were alerted that the deceased had been stabbed resulting to his death.



According to the police, the deceased attempted to prevent the driver from loading passengers at an unauthorised place and this led to the brawl.



He said the driver together with his mate were in Police custody assisting in investigations.



The Police spokesperson said the suspect claimed the deceased first hit him with an object on his head, resulting in the unfortunate situation and gave assurance that his outfit would get to the bottom of the matter.



ASP Ahianyo assured the family of the deceased that the police would leave no stone unturned in its investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.



“I am thereby assuring the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased that the police will gather the necessary evidence and then push it to the AG’s office for advice, and then we continue with the prosecution,” he said.