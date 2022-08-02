Police investigate murder at Nkonya

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The police have commenced an investigation into a murder that occurred on August 1, 2022, at Nkonya Ntsumuru in the Oti Region.



Preliminary investigation disclosed that the deceased, identified as Brempong Daniel, was allegedly ambushed and shot by unknown assailants while on his way to the farm.



The body has since been deposited at the Kpando Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



A police statement said that they have intensified patrols at Nkonya and its adjoining communities to ensure law and order. Thus, they have urged the public to remain calm as the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.



Monday’s assault comes after prolonged calm following efforts by stakeholders to address the long-standing land feud between the people of Nkonya and Alavanyo, which had claimed several lives over several decades.