Police investigate death of officer who allegedly shot himself while on duty in Accra

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police officer dies while on duty



Police officer allegedly shot himself



Identity of officer unknown



The Ghana Police Service has said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Police officer.



The Police in a release signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori indicated that the Police Officer “allegedly shot himself while on duty on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Graphic Road, Abossey Okai, Accra.



The Police in a statement said they are keeping the identity of the officer hidden until his family is informed.



“In line with our standard operating procedure, the name and further details of the deceased officer have been withheld and will be communicated after his family has been formally notified of the incident,” the statement said on Wednesday, April 27.



