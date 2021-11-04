Police investigate case of alleged kidnapping at Mpohor

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The Takoradi Police Divisional Command is investigating an alleged case of kidnapping involving victim Stephanie Kumiwaa 26 years, at Mpohor.



A statement issued by the Police indicated that checks at the Mpohor Police Station showed there was no such case reported there.



The Police then arrested the boyfriend of the alleged victim and the one who published the story of the kidnapping.



The boyfriend according to the Police met the lady through Facebook and started dating.



The lady informed him he was coming to visit him on October 17, 2021.



But she failed to turn up. However, a friend to the lady called the boyfriend claiming that someone had called through the phone of the alleged kidnapped lady demanding a ransom of Ghc2,000.



The Police then escorted the suspect to locate the family of his girlfriend and her friend who alleged she had been kidnapped but their efforts proved futile.



The suspect is now in custody assisting with the Police investigation.



