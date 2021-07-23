Police investigate alleged murder of 34-year-old man

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: GNA

Police have commenced investigation into the murder of Stephen Akowuah, a 34-year-old man, who was shot dead at Tantra Hill in Accra on Thursday, July 22, 2021.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the deceased, believed to be a physical instructor, was shot around 0100 hours in his apartment.



She said the Police received a distress call on the day and responded accordingly to where the caller directed them to the deceased’s apartment.



Mrs Tenge said on arrival, the Police were informed that three heavily built men stormed the residence and shot the deceased without any provocation.



They then stormed other rooms to rob other tenants of their mobile phones and various sums of money.



DSP Tenge said a tenant was also hit on the head, injuring him in the process.



She said the injured person was sent to the hospital for medical assistance while the body of the deceased was deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.