Police introduce comprehensive anti- human trafficking education campaign

Regional News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In line with the proactive prevention policing strategy of the Ghana Police Service, they have introduced a comprehensive programme to educate the general public on Human Trafficking and its related offences.



The education will cover all stakeholders including school children, victims community members, especially those in communities most affected by human trafficking.



As part of the programme, on June 29, 2022, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Central Regional Police Command embarked on an outreach programme at some selected basic schools at Gomoa-Dago in the Central Region.



The outreach programme was aimed at sensitising the pupils on the phenomenon of child trafficking, its adverse effects on victims and the society as a whole. The team also took the opportunity to educate the pupils and staff on sexual offences and how to mitigate such occurrences. They were also encouraged to report sexual offences to the police for action.



In all, one thousand and fifteen (1,015) pupils and 15 teachers from Gomoa-Dago Basic A & B, Trinity Academy and Success Academy participated in the sensitisation programme together with two Assembly Members from the Gomoa-Dago community.



We are grateful to the teachers of the Gomoa-Dago community and the three schools for availing their pupils and staff to the Police for the programme.



We want to assure the public that the outreach programme will continue in other communities across the country in order to enhance security awareness among targeted groups and also build closer relationships between the Police and the public.