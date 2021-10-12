Police intervene to stop thief from being lynched at Ashalaja

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A suspected thief has been beaten to a pulp by an angry mob at Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region.



He was caught after he and another accomplice, who escaped from the angry mob, went to steal. Luck, however, eluded the one who was caught by the angry mob.



According to an eyewitness account, the angry mob used chairs, tables, clubs, and other items to hit the suspected thief.



The eyewitness said not even a plea from other persons could stop them.



He said some of them pleaded with the mob but they could not stop.



They had to later call the Police to come and intervene.