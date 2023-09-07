Police interdicting officers on leaked tape long overdue – Adam Bonaa

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has said the Police administration took too long in interdicting officers on the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office.



The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.



In a statement issued by the Police, they explained that the interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the security analyst stated that interdiction is part of the process for the officers to clear themselves or otherwise.



“This should have happened long ago. Because I have never seen in my years of practice and in my years of working within the security circles both in this country and out of this country. With my research this is a very basic thing that must be done because it is a regimented community they find themselves.



“When you involve yourself in things that are not even serious, you are immediately interdicted and then you face an inquiry. In the military they court martial you and you go through all these processes. If you are cleared you are reinstated, if you are not cleared and they have to dismiss you, you are dismissed,” Mr. Bonaa stated.



Background



One of the senior police officers indicted in the plot to get Dr. George Akuffo Dampare removed as IGP has made some explosive claims against the star witness Bugri Naabu accusing him of setting the officers up as a result of a 400,000 cedis contract he has to supply boots to the Ghana Police Service.



Superintendent George Asare at the Committee sitting on Monday refused to speak to aspects of the leaked take where he accuses Executive secretary of President Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo for failing to provide his boss with accurate information about the current IGP.



Supt Asare further revealed he met the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu at his instance.



According to him, his link to Bugri Naabu is through his son Emmanuel Bugri Naabu who is a spiritual father to him.



He further alleged just as COP Mensah did that Mr. Naabu has cut out portions of the audio incriminating to himself claiming he suggested the crusade to get the IGP removed must not only be physical but spiritual as well and consequently asking for some “malams’ to be consulted.