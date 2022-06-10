Police interdict officer captured on video smoking at a wee ghetto

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 June 2022

The Ghana Police Service has announced the interdiction of one of its officers, No. 42681 General Sergeant Isaac Sowah Nii.



The officer was captured in a viral video during a heated confrontation with a man who identified himself as One Day.



The video opens with One Day walking into a corner where General Sergeant Sowah was seated with a group of men and holding a lit substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.



One Day is heard accusing Sergeant Sowah of being a smoker who is also an informant and threatened to expose his deeds.



Interspersed with Ga Language and English, the police officer and his confronter argued about the allegation.



Amidst swears, Sergeant Sowah denied being an informant while One Day maintained he will expose him on social media.



In a statement confirming the identity of the officer, the Ghana Police Service said No. 42681 G/Sgt Isaac Nii Sowah is stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command.



“Investigation is ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action,” the police said.





The police administration said the interdicted officer further to the investigation will be given “psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy.”



