Police interdict ‘drunken’ officer in viral video

The Ghana Police Service administration has announced the interdiction of one of its officers suspected to have been drunk in a viral video.



The said video which is making the rounds on social media, captures the unnamed officer in his uniform, seemingly drunk and struggling to find his feet whilst attempting to walk away from the cameras.



In a release signed by the Director-General for Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the administration said it has identified and placed the officer in question on interdiction to make way for investigations.



“The attention of the Police Administration was drawn to a video circulating on social media in which a Police officer is seen in uniform possibly drunk.



“The said officer has been identified and in line with Police regulations, he has been interdicted to make way for investigations into his conduct,” the release said.



Further to the interdiction the police administration says a clinical psychologist has been assigned to the officer.



His future as police officer according to the administration will depend on the outcome of investigations and the recommendation of the Medical Board of the Ghana Police Service.



“A clinical psychologist has been assigned to evaluate him and offer him the necessary support. In addition, he will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support towards rehabilitation where necessary.



“The said officer's suitability or otherwise to remain in the Service will be based ‘on the outcome of investigations and the recommendation of the Police Medical Board,” the statement said.



Details around the video in question remain scanty however based on commentary by the person who took the video, the setting of the incident is within the Cape Coast Municipality.







