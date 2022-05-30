You are here: HomeNews2022 05 30Article 1548692

Police intercept weed, tramadol hidden in food for inmate at Keneshie cells

The items were being smuggled to Keneshie police cells The items were being smuggled to Keneshie police cells

An attempt by a lady to smuggle drugs into Keneshie police cells for use by inmates has been uncovered by officers duty.

According to a report by Daily Mail GH, the incident was reported at about 17:50pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2022, when the lady, identified as Blessings Jeremiah, came to the charge office with Eba and Okro soup to be served on a remand prisoner in the cells.

A substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol, and 4 pieces of cigarettes were concealed in the meal, a police report sighted by dailymailgh.com revealed.

The suspect was later arrested and detained to assist police investigations.

The exhibits according to the police, have been ‘retained for evidential purposes’.

