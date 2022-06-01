Police injunct drivers' naked demonstration

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has secured a court injunction from the High Court of Justice criminal court 3 to restrain commercial drivers from embarking on a naked demonstration over petrol price hikes in the country.



The commercial drivers were expected to embark on a naked demonstration today Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to register their displeasure about the incessant increment in petroleum products.



The Concerned Drivers Association in a statement issued last night Tuesday, May 31, explained that:'The Ghana Police Service yesterday night served us with a court injunction from the High Court of Justice criminal court 3 restraining us from demonstrating with our cars as we agreed on with the police earlier.



According to the association, this is a deliberate attempt by the government to prevent them from exercising their Constitutional rights as drivers in the country



Below is the full statement:



CONCERNED DRIVERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA



POLICE INJUNCTION ON OUR DEMONSTRATION.



We know this is a deliberate attempt by the government to prevent us from exercising our Constitutional rightS



We had earlier met with the Ghana Police Service and they agreed to our proposal, so why the sudden change.



We are calling on our members to hold their fire but not to let their guns, as negotiations are still ongoing to reschedule another date for the demonstration.



We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this injunction.



