Police increase visibility at Mamponteng following a clash between youth groups

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has intensified patrols and visibility at Mamponteng and its environs in the Kwabre East Municipality, to avert possible recurrence of community-related violence in the area.



The police have also launched a full-scale investigation into offensive conduct by some community members which resulted in a clash among some youth groups in the town on December 27, this year.



A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that police was in contact with the Chief of Mamponteng, opinion leaders as well as assembly members for the Abenase and Mamponteng Bronum Electoral areas to assist keep the peace and security as investigations continue.



Youth groups from the Zongo and Asante communities at Mamponteng clashed on Monday, December 27, 2021, resulting in injuries to many of them.



Some are still on admission at the hospital while others have been treated and discharged.



The clash followed an alleged stabbing of one of the youths who refused to give out his phone during an attack on him in the town.



The statement said the Regional Police Commander DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom had already paid a visit to one of the injured victims who is receiving treatment at the Ankaase Methodist Faith Healing Hospital and another victim receiving treatment at Mamponteng government hospital.



The Regional Police Commander, according to the statement, urged the people of Mamponteng to remain calm and desist from any acts that could mar the peace and security in the area.



It said the police were on top of the security situation and called for cooperation from all to bring back peace to the community.