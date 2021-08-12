Police in Upper West warn road users against misconduct

Regional News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Upper West Regional Police Command has warned road users against misconduct on the roads within and beyond the Wa Municipality.



The police said they would arrest drivers parking on the shoulders of the road, driving beyond the speed limit in town and riding or driving without side mirrors.



In a statement signed by Chief Inspector, Mr Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Head of Public Affairs at the Regional Police Command, noted that the move was to check the frequent accidents in the Municipality.



“It has come to the notice of the Command regarding the rampant accidents in the Municipality which are mostly not reported for investigation to prevent or minimize occurrences of these accidents,” the release said.



The release advised the public to desist from misconducts on the roads, adding those found culpable would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.



The release mentioned the Police roundabout through to Kambali Junction, main traffic light through NIB to T-Junction, main traffic light through Methodist Church to Kpaguri Junction, the Metro Mass Area and the Insurance road as some of the roads prone to serious accidents within the Municipality.



