Police in Tamale declare manhunt for 15 suspects in attempted murder of chief, four others

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



The Northern Regional Police Command has declared a manhunt for fifteen persons suspected to be involved in the Monday shooting incident that led to the hospitalisation of a chief and four people.



On Monday, March 7, the chief of Dakpemfong, Naa Bawa Fuseini, and four others sustained gunshot wounds after his palace (Dakpemyili) was attacked by unknown gunmen.



Sources who narrated what happened to GhanaWeb said the house was attacked on Monday dawn.



According to a source, the gunmen boarded a Toyota Hilux pick up and shot indiscriminately which resulted in the chief and the other four sustaining various degrees of injuries.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Northern regional police crime officer, Superintendent Bernard Baaba Ananga, confirmed the incident and said the police was yet to make an arrest



He said the police command has declared a manhunt for the fifteen persons who are suspected to be involved in the matter



"The police have declared a manhunt for the 15 persons on board of the Toyota Hilux, we are in search of them, and wherever they are, we will get them," he said



He noted that the chief and the other four, were at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) responding to treatment, and urged residents not to take the law into their own hands as police work towards unraveling the cause of the matter.



For about two months now, there has been an uneasy tension between the Dakpema and other chiefs in the Metropolis over who rightfully owns Tamale.



The Dagbon Traditional Council (DTC) in its efforts to find a lasting solution to the matter, recently directed the Dakpema, to stop using all traditional materials he was not supposed to use.



The Chiefs in the Metropolis, earlier last week, also petitioned the Northern Regional Security Council(REGSEC), and the Metropolitan Security Council(METSEC) to intervene in the matter within 3 days by ensuring that the Dakpema complies with the DTC and the overlord of Dagbon



Meanwhile, calm has returned to the area and businesses have started their operations.