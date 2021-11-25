Police in Kpone impound motorbikes

Regional News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Kpone Katamanso police have impounded several motorbikes at various points in the area as part of an operation to clamp down on the activities of suspected criminals.



The exercise, which was undertaken by officers from the MTTD targeted unregistered motorbikes and the illegal use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, popularly known as okada.



The Police arrested riders who were soliciting for passengers, riding without helmets, licenses, or insurance.



According to the Police, the exercise was to help deal with suspected criminal activities as some motorcycles are used for crimes in the area.



Meanwhile, some of the riders who were unhappy about the operation accused the Police of extortion.



Some of them alleged that the Police asked them to pay Ghc100 before they had their motorcycles released to them.



The Accra Regional Police Command recently embarked on a similar exercise where some riders were arrested, screened, and profiled and those who were found culpable, were processed for court.



The exercise was aimed at arresting criminals who used bikes to snatch bags from unsuspecting residents and visited mayhem on them at the least resistance.