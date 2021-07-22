Police in Effiduase begins probe into policewoman's alleged murder

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Effiduase Divisional Police Command has commenced investigations into the alleged murder of a policewoman, Chief Inspector Victoria Ntowah, at Asokore-Kobriso in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.



The Divisional Police Commander, ACP Philip Kwabena Asante, told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that they have invited three drivers of the deceased to assist in the investigations.



He said they had information that one of their personnel stationed at Effiduase District Police command was found lying in her Chevrolet private car with registration number DP No. 4037 Gear in the area on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.



He said they went to the scene and found her lifeless body in the car with no mark of assault after checks on her remains.



ACP Asante could not tell whether the Chief Inspector was murdered or it was a natural death.



He said the body will be sent to the police hospital for an autopsy to be conducted to know the actual cause of her death



No arrest has been made yet, he said.