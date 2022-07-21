You are here: HomeNews2022 07 21Article 1587323

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Police hunts for robbers who killed 1, left 2 injured in attack at Achiaman

A company at Achiaman-Amasaman in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region has been attacked by armed robbers leaving one person dead.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects attacked a company in the area and in the process killed one person while others sustained injuries.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said its men are bent on arresting the suspects so they to face justice.

The Police are therefore on a manhunt to arrest the robbers.

In a post on Facebook, on Thursday, 21 July 2022, the Police said: “In the process, one person died and two others sustained injuries.”

It added: “We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.”

