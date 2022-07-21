Police hunts for robbers who killed 1, left 2 injured in attack at Achiaman

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A company at Achiaman-Amasaman in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region has been attacked by armed robbers leaving one person dead.



According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects attacked a company in the area and in the process killed one person while others sustained injuries.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement said its men are bent on arresting the suspects so they to face justice.



The Police are therefore on a manhunt to arrest the robbers.



In a post on Facebook, on Thursday, 21 July 2022, the Police said: “In the process, one person died and two others sustained injuries.”



It added: “We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.”