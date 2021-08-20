Police hunt robbers who killed two at Wassa Juabo

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Police administration has dispatched an Anti-Armed Robbery Squad technical team to Wassa Juabo in the Western Region to track down suspected armed robbers who shot and killed two men, namely; Emmanuel Afful, 45, and Kofi Asante, 38, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.



Emmanuel Afful, a gold buyer from Wassa Juabo in the Sefwi Bekwai District, was shot in his vehicle on his way home from work. In the course of bolting with an unspecified amount of money and gold, the armed robbers saw Kofi Asante, now deceased, who is a neighbour to Emmanuel Afful, seated in front of his house making a phone call.



The robbers suspected he was making a phone call to raise the alarm and shot him. Both victims screamed for help which attracted some residents to the two crime scenes.



The two victims were rushed to the Green Shield Hospital at Sefwi Bekwai for medical treatment, but both were pronounced dead on arrival. The bodies have been deposited at the Sefwi Anhwiaso community mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The police said crime scene experts who visited the scenes found two spent shells and kept the same for ballistic analysis and further investigations.



The police have assured the public that it will track down and arrest the perpetrators and request the public to volunteer information that will lead to their arrest for a reward.