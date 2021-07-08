Police haven’t interrogated me yet - Ejura MCE

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Bamba, has told the 3-member committee probing the Ejura shooting incident that the Ghana Police Service has not yet interrogated him over his alleged involvement in the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka.



Kaaka was attacked by a mob in Ejura on June 26 and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on June 28.



Earlier media reports and social media commentary linked the death of Kaaka to his social media #FixTheCountry activism in which he was critical of the government. Some reports and comments further insinuated that the murder could have been carried out by men alleged to be bodyguards of the MCE.



The alleged bodyguards, two in number, together with a brother of the deceased, have since been arrested by the police and arraign for conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



Appearing before the committee Thursday morning, Mr. Bamba explained the role he played in the sequence of events that led to the violence and the aftermath.



He dismissed claims that the two suspects are his bodyguards.



The committee asked if he had been interrogated by the police.



“Not yet”, Mr. Bamba responded.



The MCE also disclosed that until the demise of Kaaka he did not know about his activism. He however said Kaaka was an “interesting” and an “outspoken” person.







