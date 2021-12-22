Police gun down one of three suspects who murdered two cops in Zuarungu

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Armed robbers kill two policemen



Policemen burnt to death in Zuarungu



Police in search on robbery suspects



A special Anti-Robbery squad and the police have gunned down one of the three suspected armed robbers who murdered two Police officers at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.



The suspect Laayaame Simon alias Yendu, 34, was gunned down through an intelligence-led operation at Kpatia in the Talensi District.



According to classfmoline report, “the Police said a special targeted intelligence-led operation is being carried to get the rest of the suspects arrested.”



On December 19, two policemen were shot dead by suspected armed robbers at the Zuarungu Market in the Upper East Region.



The cops were killed during a robbery attack on a popular shop – Baba Store while on night patrols within the Zuazungu Township.



According to an eyewitness, “the two officers had stopped at the market at about 7 pm to buy food when the armed men who were fleeing the robbery scene attacked and shot them."



“The officers who died on the spot were also partly burnt by fire which they suspect emanated from a leakage in the fuel tank of their motorbike,” the report furthered.



The robbers however fled the scene on a motorcycle before a police team arrived at the scene.



The policemen were identified as Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohammed Sule.