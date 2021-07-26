Police gun down armed robber in a shootout at Savannah Region

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Police deployed to the Tuna checkpoint in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region have killed an armed robber.



According to confirmed information from the police revealed to MyNewsGh.com, the deceased and his colleagues currently on the run had blocked the road at the outskirts of Danniwuri and were robbing motorists.



The Police at the checkpoint received information of the robbery operation and directed two of their men to join a passenger bus that was headed for the area where the armed robbers were operating.



Upon seeing the Police, the armed robbers are said to have opened fire at the Police who retaliated and in the process one of the armed robbers got killed whiles the other bolted.



One single barrel gun and 5 empty cartridges were retrieved from the scene and have been retained for investigations to take place whiles the body of the deceased has been deposited at Sawla hospital pending identification and autopsy.