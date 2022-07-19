Police granted prohibition order extension in Ideal College land dispute

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has granted an extension of a prohibition order filed by the Police in respect of the land dispute on the properties of Ideal College, which occurred last week.



The extension of the prohibition order is to enable the Police to conduct further investigations into the matter.



The Ghana Police Service, East Legon, last week secured a 10-day prohibition order against parties involved in the matter. The order has, however, elapsed; hence the Police filed for an extension of the Prohibition Order.



The Court, presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah, granting the extension of the Prohibition Order, further directed that one Clement Gato and one Nii Tawfic (3rd and 4th respondents) be served through substituted service.



They are also to be served with hearing notices through their offices at Aviation, near Madina, the Court ordered.



The matter has been adjourned to August 30.



At the Court today, Inspector Abban, who held the brief of Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, prayed for an extension of the prohibition order for further investigations.



One Inspector Worlanyo, a Police investigator, told the Court that if the Police were given about 21 days, they would be able to conclude investigations and charge some persons involved in the matter.



Reports are that last week, some persons besieged a portion of the school land where an assembly hall and hostel were being put up and attempted to pull down structures with a bulldozer without any reason.



This led to some confrontation with students, management of the school, and those persons who arrived to demolish the structures. Some persons sustained injuries during a confrontation.