Police grabs 5 fake currency dealers

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The police command in Dansoman has arrested five suspected dealers in counterfeit currency.



The suspects, identified as Akwasi Boateng alias "Honourable", Michael Marfo Ohene alias "Ghost", Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah, were arrested on 29 June 2021.



They were caught with fake bundles of assorted currency including Dollars, CFA and Ghana cedis.



The police also retrieved a pistol and an ice chest mixed with powder from their hotel room.



“The police continues to urge the public to volunteer crime information to help curb crime,” a police statement said.