Police grab armed robber who attempted to rob Pentecost Pastor at mission house

Police in the Upper East Region have arrested an armed robber who attempted to rob a Pastor at the mission house.



According to information provided by the Police, Agriwen Owen was spotted by the Police patrol team on high-speed riding an unregistered Yamaha AG motorbike.



When he was stopped by the Police, Owen refused to stop but was given a wild chase by the Police and was arrested at Azimzim.



On his arrest, the Police retrieved a pump-action gun, a jackknife, one handcuff, seven AAA live cartridges, one empty AAA cartridge and a talisman concealed in a bag he was holding.



The Head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost Sandema branch on the same day reported that Agriwen Owen came to his mission house at Balansa a suburb of Sandema and tried to rob him.



Agriwen Owen was sent to the Navrongo Division for further action to be taken.



Police Fight Armed Robbery



Police in Ghana have said they are committed to fighting crime and reducing armed robbery attacks to the barest minimum.



This comes after daylight robberies were recorded in several parts of Accra including Kwashieman, Weija and Tema.



The Police anti armed robbery unit has since deployed men to fight the menace in order to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.