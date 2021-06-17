Police grab armed men in viral video

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have arrested the three gun-wielding young men seen in a viral video that made rounds in the aftermath of the deadly attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo last Monday.



They have, however, denied being armed robbers.



The police are yet to prefer any charges against the three men but they have said statements have been taken from the men and same will be forwarded to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for further action.



One of the men had told Media General‘s William Evans-Nkum that they seized the guns from another group which attacked their mining site in Wa, the Upper West Region capital.



They showed permit for the gun they wielded.