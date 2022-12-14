Police goofed - Joshua Akamba on bounty placed persons involved in violence at NDC elections

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: happyghana.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Amidu Akamba has criticized the Ghana Police for placing a bounty of Ghc10,000 on some 16-party faithful who clashed at the party’s delegates conference to elect the National Women and Youth Organizers.



He described the move by the police as an error which they must admit to, and course correct their actions.



Police are on a manhunt for some sixteen persons following violent disturbances at the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser congress held in Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022.



A statement issued by the Police, said “while proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property”.



The police have placed a bounty of GH¢10,000.00 on the suspects, calling on the public to assist the police in the arrest.



Joshua Akamba reacting to the development said, “the police got it wrong by placing a bounty on them.”



To him, the police failed to follow due process and is trying to make a spectacle out of the entire situation.



“When someone goes wrong, the first thing you have to do as the police is to invite them for questioning. If they refuse to come, then you secure a warrant from the courts for their arrest, and declare the perosn wanted,” he submitted in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



According to him, the action of the police is unfair to persons involved in the clash.



