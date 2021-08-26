Police, galamsey taskforce arrest illegal miners in Juaboso District

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Western North Regional Taskforce of the Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana, together with the Sefwi Wiawso District Police Command have arrested some illegal miners in the District.



The Anti- Galamsey operations also led to the seizure of water pumping machines, motorbikes, mobile phones, and parts of excavators in communities like Bonza, Mantukwao, Abron, Metemano, Proso, Kofikrom, Adiembra in the Juaboso District.



The team led by Mr. Patrick Donchebe, the National Taskforce Commander for the Association said the team acted upon a tip-off and urged the public to support their Operations through voluntary information.



The seized equipment and the suspects have since been handed over to the Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Command for further investigations and prosecution.



He referred to the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves by the illegal operators as a threat to National Security.



The Taskforce Leader also called on the government to provide the team with the necessary logistics to enable them to operate effectively.



Nana Ebiri Kwarteng, the Branch spokesperson for the Association in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, said the team would work hard to help clean water bodies and save the country's future.



“We are ready to fight illegal miners who are destroying the environment and also water bodies in the mining communities."