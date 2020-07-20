General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Police force two men to sweep Dome market for not wearing nose masks

Police have compelled two men to sweep the Dome market as a punishment for not wearing face masks.



The men who were roaming during the early morning cleaning exercise at the market were stopped by the police after being spotted with no masks.



President Akufo-Addo has through an Executive Instrument made wearing masks mandatory, with the police in charge of enforcing the directive.



Markets across Accra are being cleaned by Zoomlion and the Local Government Ministry today.



One of two men arrested, believed to be a banker, fought with journalists who attempted to take his picture while sweeping neatly dressed in a suit.





