Police foot medical bills of assaulted Tamale residents

• Some residents of Tamale were manhandled by four police officers over alleged power theft



• The acting Inspector-General of Police has apologised to the victims



• The police have facilitated the medical treatment of the victims



The Ghana Police Service have taken care of the medical bills of the residents who were maltreated by some officers in Tamale.



Also, the affected persons are receiving psychological support from a team of clinical psychologists sent to the region from Accra.



In a police statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it said the “Police have since facilitated the medical treatment of the affected persons and paid for the full cost of the treatment. This is in addition to the psychological support provided them by a team of clinical psychologists sent from Accra at the behest of the police administration."



The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who spoke to the victims on phone reassured them that the matter will be dealt with decisively.



On Monday, September 20, 2021, some police personnel manhandled residents of Zujung, Lamashegu, and Nakpan Zou over alleged power theft.



The youth, on the other hand, who couldn't stand the act stormed the Lamashegu Police Station, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) on Saturday to destroy properties.



The Police Service in the same press release noted that it will deal with irate youth according to the law.



It said, “We will make sure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.”



