Police foil robbery attack on gold buying shop at Konongo

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police have foiled a robbery attack on a gold buying shop at Konongo in the Ashanti region.



A post on the Facebook wall of the police narrating the incident said “The Police received a distress call that there was a robbery attack on the Adom Gold buying shop around 7:30pm today and Police moved quickly to the scene. While the robbers were fleeing the scene upon seeing the Police, they started shooting indiscriminately injuring an officer in the process. Police returned fire but the robbers managed to escape”.



It added the injured officer is currently on admission at the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital and in stable condition.



The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has, according to the post, spoken to the injured officer and the commanders on the ground.



The Police said there is currently an ongoing anti-robbery operation in the area to get the suspects arrested to face justice.



“We, therefore, urge members of the community to remain calm and be on the lookout for any suspicious character among them and inform the Police accordingly.



“We also urge hospitals and other health facilities in the area to report to the Police any persons who report to them for treatment of gunshots wounds or any other wounds,” the post further noted.