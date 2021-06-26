Police foil robbery attack in Bolga, arrest ringleader

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Upper East Regional Police Emergency Patrol Team on Saturday, June 26 at about 1:30 pm engaged two armed robbers on an unregistered motorbike in their attempt to snatch another motorbike from their owners at a gunpoint.



Police received a call to the effect that two young men suspected to be armed robbers wielding a pistol and a knife were trying to snatch a motorbike from its owner at a popular section of the road near the OA Bus Terminal on the Bolgatanga-Navrongo Road in Bolgatanga.



On receipt of the information, Bravo Rover Two Team was dispatched to the area.



Approaching the scene, the police spotted two youngsters, one wielding a locally manufactured pistol and the other in possession of a knife.



The suspects, on seeing police at a distance, sped off from the scene on an unregistered motorbike parked.



Police pursued them amidst verbal warning for them to stop but to no avail.



In the course of pursuing the suspects as far as the Soe area, the pillion rider jumped off the motorbike and escaped.



Police continued to pursue the rider who entered in between the houses through narrow paths and alleys.



Sensing danger, he removed a pistol and attempted to shoot at the police.



This time he was overpowered by police.



Police retrieved a locally manufactured pistol loaded with one live AA Catridge and another live AA Cartridge in the suspect’s right front trouser pocket.



Further inspection on the unregistered motorbike revealed one knife concealed in the upper part of the motorbike.



The suspect was conveyed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for treatment.



Salifu Mohammed, aged 24, is currently responding to treatment under police armed guard whilst efforts are underway to arrest his accomplice for further investigation for the offence of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm without authority.



Meanwhile, the locally manufactured pistol and knife have been retained at the police station for evidential purposes.



The Regional Police Command reiterates its call for partnership and corporation through information sharing leading to the quick police response to arrest suspects or prevent criminal activities especially violent ones as murder, rape and both highway and residential robberies.



The Command assured residents of ready robust police posture in the region to fight crime.



Meanwhile, the public is to take note of the police emergency toll-free numbers 191, 18555, or 112 to report all criminal matters.