Police foil highway robbery attack in Eastern Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police in the Eastern Region has foiled a robbery attack intended to be staged between Ettukrom and Bunso Junction on Monday evening.



Reports from the police indicate intelligence was received that some persons with weapons attempted to rob commuters on the stretch.



While moving along the stretch, from Osiem to Bunso, a police bus with service No. GP 146 was shot into by the robbers, smashing the windscreen.



Policemen on board the bus returned shots at the robbers, causing them to flee into the nearby bushes.



A police patrol team got to the scene, searched through the bushes but they could not find the robbers or traces of blood.



Five spent shells of AK 47 rifle and one other were found at the scene.



Inquiries at health facilities in the area did not confirm any person reporting gunshot wounds.



Communities have been engaged to report to the police suspicious persons they find in their community.



No arrest has been made yet.