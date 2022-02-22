Police foil attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Robbery gang attack bullion van



Police chase suspects in Industrial area bullion van attack



Police request for information to arrest robbery suspects



The Ghana Police Service has foiled a robbery attack on a bullion van at the Industrial Area in Accra.



The police in a short notification on its Facebook page stated that suspects involved in the botched robbery incident are being pursued by the Anti-Robbery unit of the police.



The police administration has thus urged members of the public to volunteer relevant information on the matter through its emergency numbers - 18555 or 191.



“Further details will be communicated by Accra Regional Police Command in due course,” the police stated.



This development comes on the back of rampant robbery attacks on bullion vans carried out in the year 2021.



The series of robberies occurred in various parts of the country including the national capital Accra.



In one of such robberies carried out in Accra, on June 14, 2021, a gang of armed robbers trailed a bullion van on motorbikes and shot a police officer on escort duty to death.



The robbers who made away with an undisclosed sum of money also killed a woman in the neighborhood where they staged the attack at Osu.



