Police extorting money from drivers, end it - PROTOA to Prez, IGP

Regional News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Kumasi Branch of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) has called on authorities to with immediate effect address what they have described as extortion from the police of their drivers.



Chairman Joseph Mensah told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his office has received several complaints from members of extortion from police officers who mount barriers in the region.



According to him, drivers who refuse to put GHc10 in the drivers’ license for the police officers are delayed or had their licenses seized by the officers.



He indicated that drivers have to give every officer the same amount at every barrier they get to, a situation he lamented is depriving them of their profits.



Mr. Mensah said the aggrieved drivers held a protest at the PROTOA office yesterday, demanding an intervention.



Several petitions he said were written to some institutions but all have proved futile.



"The barriers are to prevent crime and we appreciate that. But the police have ignored these duties and extorting money from us. The drivers say they can no longer bear the situation and want us to address it. That is why we are using the media to have the issue addressed,” he added.



He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police to intervene.