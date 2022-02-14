Police explain why Vormawor was kept in custody for more than 24 hours

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police have explained to the Ashaiman District Court the reason Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormarwor was detained for more than 48 hours, contrary to the provision of the law.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare there was an official request to the office of the Chief Justice to constitute a court on Saturday following his arrest on Friday, February 11 but there was no response.



According to starrfmonline.com, the police tried all other means to have the accused arraigned over the weekend but “did not get any response from the Chief Justice.”



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.



Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is in relation to a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, who is a social media activist and one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement, appeared before the court today and has been denied bail after being charged with treason felony by the police.



The court presided over by Eleanor Barnes said it does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused due to the nature of the offence.



She, however, urged the defence team to repeat their bail application at the High Court or challenge her ruling.



Meanwhile, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is expected to reappear on February 28, 2022.



