Police exhume body of murdered aspiring nurse from chief’s house in Mankessim

About three weeks ago, the family of a 22-year-old aspiring nurse embarked on a frantic search for their relative who had gone missing after attending an admission interview at the Ankarful Nursing School.



The family of Georgina Asor Botchwey, in their desperation to locate their missing relative, reached out to some social media influencers.



“Georgina Botchwey went for an interview at Cape Coast on Wednesday and up till now she cannot be found; her phone is off. Please, anybody with information about her should call 0208503126 or 0247048711,” some of the messages spread across social media read.



The search results only yielded in the discovery of her dead body.



The body of the 22-year-old was exhumed from the house of a local chief at Edumadze, a suburb of Makessim in the Central Region.



What led to the discovery of her body was a request by a fiancé of the deceased’s sister, one Pastor Michael Darko Amponsah alias Osofo Kofi.



Osofo Kofi according to reports requested to meet up with Asor after her interview. He is however alleged to have sexually assaulted and murdered the deceased with the assistance of Nana Onyaa Clark in whose house they buried the young lady.



Gory scenes captured in a video sighted by GhanaWeb showed how the almost decomposed body was being exhumed by the police with the assistance of residents.



With just polythene bags wrapped around their hands, the community members dug into a portion of the building supposed to be the kitchen of Nana Onyaa Clark to reach the body of Asor.



The remains of the body was packed into a police body bag before it was conveyed from the scene with several shocked residents looking on.



Meanwhile, the two suspects, Osofo Kofi and Nana Onyaa Clark are currently in police custody.



