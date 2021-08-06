Police escort dies as Speaker Bagbin's convoy gets involved in accident

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The convoy of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is reported to have been involved in an accident in the early hours of today at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.



The police escort accompanying the convoy, Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abednego, is said to have died in the process.



According to an eyewitness Papa Richie, who is with Ahenepa FM in Juaso, the accident occurred at exactly 9 AM. He said, "The dispatch rider who was clearing the way for the Speaker died in the accident which occurred at around 9 AM exactly in Juaso; before Juaso Junction in the Ashanti Region".



The body of the police escort is being transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra, Papa Richie further reported.



More details soon...





