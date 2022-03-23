Police drag 13 NPP supporters in Subin to court for ‘unlawfully’ locking up party office

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The Ghana Police Service has warned that it will deal ruthlessly with persons who foment trouble in the ongoing internal elections within the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi gave this warning when the State arraigned 13 NPP members accused of unlawfully locking up the Subin Constituency office of the party earlier this month.



The accused persons are facing the Asokwa Magistrate Court on counts of conspiracy and offensive conduct.



They were however granted bail to the sum of ¢15,000 with two sureties each when they pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi said: “They pleaded not guilty [to the charges]…They had a counsel on their side and we also made our submissions but they were granted bail with two sureties each with a sum of ¢15,000 and we have to reappear on the 11th.



Concerns



The NPP internal election has been characterized by widespread agitation and lawsuits. Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi is urging aggrieved members to seek redress with laid down structures rather than violence.



“My concern is that as I alluded to the facts before the court, there are laid down structures from the party [NPP] where grievances are being addressed so you can’t take the law into your own hands and cause mayhem and chaos and that is what we are trying to prevent in Ashanti Region”, the top police told the media.



He added: “Because apart from the constituency the party will have Regional and National elections and Ashanti is one of the key areas such that we can’t allow some people to take the law into their own hands”.