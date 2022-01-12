Police doing away with unprofessional, unethical conducts – IGP

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the general public that the service would provide quality policing.



He said all the unethical and unprofessional conduct being exhibited by some officers would be eschewed.



“We want to give you the assurance that whatever it takes to make sure that all those unprofessional things, unethical things, inhumane things that you are displeased with, as a public whom we serve and therefore you our masters and we your servants.



” If you are not pleased with us, the things that you are not pleased with us, we are going to do away with them and we need your help to get there,” he said at a function in Accra on Tuesday, January 11.



