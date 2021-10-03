Police discover gun, Indian Hemp on motor rider who was stopped and searched at random

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have arrested one Yussif Nyako whose motorbike was stopped to be checked under normal routines.



According to information gathered from the Police, the Combat 4 Patrol team spotted Nyako and a colleague who was using a motorbike.



When they were prompted to stop, the rider of the bike sped off but unfortunately for Nyako who was the pillion rider, he fell from the motor.



He was then picked up by the Police patrol team and was searched thoroughly.



The Police after the search retrieved one foreign pistol, 5 rounds of 9MM ammunition, a Driver’s license, a Ghana card, and a dark substance suspected to be Indian hemp, and a cash amount of five thousand two hundred and seventy-five Ghana cedis.



He is currently in police custody to assist in investigations while his colleague who was riding the motor is reportedly on the run.